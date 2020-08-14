South Africa: Career Conversations Webinar Series

14 August 2020
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

The University of Cape Town (UCT) Careers Service will be running a series of Career Conversations webinars from 19 August to 18 November to help students identify the transferable skills they have acquired during their time at the university and show them how to use these skills to forge a successful career.

Each webinar, which will be hosted via Microsoft Teams, will take the form of a panel discussion where graduates (not necessarily from UCT) will speak about how they built their careers in various fields.

Specifically targeted at students from faculties whose degrees and career options are not usually covered at expos, company presentations or showcases, the webinars aim to give students at all levels of study the opportunity to hear about the unique career journeys of graduates who studied similar degrees.

The first webinar in the series will focus on careers in the energy sector and will take place on Wednesday, 19 August, from 13:30 to 14:30.

This will be followed, in August, by webinars focusing on environmental careers (21 August), careers in the humanities (26 August) and careers for international students (27 August).

A list of the speakers and their biographies is available at MyCareer.

Read more about the Career Conversations webinars and book your spot.

Read the original article on UCT.

