Tanzania: Azam Hunt Foreign Guns, Through With Local Players

AFTER picking Emmanuel Charles from Mbao FC, Azam on Thursday announced that they are done with domestic player signings and that their focus now is on the foreign based ones.

Charles who plays as a left back has since inked a two year deal to work for the Dar es Salaam based side who finished on third slot last season on the 20-team league table.

Commenting on the development, the club's Chief Executive Officer Abdulkarim Amin 'Popat' conceded that they have shut down doors as far as picking domestic players to join them ahead of the approaching term is concerned.

"We are continuing our job to sign players as recommended by the coach and I can confidently say we have so far managed to achieve that by 95 per cent. "By next week on Monday or Tuesday, we will be done with the signing of all the foreign based players who are on our radars as demanded by the coach," Popat said.

He, therefore turned down speculations that the club was planning to go separate ways with Head Coach Aristica Cioaba saying there is no way they can let him go since he is the one on the driving seat to repair the squad ahead of next season.

"He (Cioaba) is the one proposed to sign all the players who are joining the team prior to the next term and if we let him go, then who will be able to use well the players we have?" asked Popat.

He added that frequent change of coaches is not something to be entertained in football while insisting that the management already agreed to let him be in charge of the team for the coming season.

Popat then assured Azam fans that the club is progressing well with preseason and that all available players are in good health preparing for the fast approaching season.

So far, the Ice cream makers side have brought to the Azam Complex the following players who are Awesu Awesu (Kagera Sugar), Ismael Aziz Kada (Tanzania Prisons), Ayoub Lyanga (Coastal Union) David Mapigano (Gor Mahia), Emmanuel Charles (Mbao FC) and Rwandan Ally Niyonzima.