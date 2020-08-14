Tanzania: Police Assure Katavi Residents of Peaceful Polls

14 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Mpanda

POLICE in Katavi have assured residents in the region that the upcoming general elections will be held in a peaceful environment, asking voters to turn up in huge numbers to exercise their democratic right.

The law enforcement agent made the assurance yesterday in the region, saying this year's elections will be conducted in a peaceful and credible way to allow the country attain its objectives.

Head of Community Policing Unit, Dr Mussa Mussa allayed the public fear when he toured the region where he inspected the ongoing construction and expansion of Mpanda Police Station and staff quarters.

"Political campaigns will commence in the near future across the country... which will be followed by the next General Election. We, as the police, will ensure that the whole process before, during and after the elections is conducted peacefully in order to attain our country's goals" he noted.

Dr Mussa reminded political contestants to avoid seditious statements and abusive language in the campaigns, calling on them to market their political parties' election manifestos.

"They should refrain from trading seditious statements and abusive language, and instead they should tell voters what they are planning to deliver upon being elected," he stressed.

Earlier, the Katavi Regional Police Commander (RPC), Mr Benjamin Kuzaga said the police force is constructing and expanding the Mpanda Police Station and staff quarters, a project which is expected to be accomplished in December this year.

The project has already cost over 28m/-.

