Tanzania: Electricity Supply Rises Marginally in Q1

ELECTRICITY generated and distributed increased marginally by 0.8 percent to a cumulative output of 1,897,880.1 megawatts from 1,881,906.1 that was registered in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) Consolidated Zonal Economic Performance Report for the quarter ending March shows that the Northern, Central and Southern Highlands zones recorded an increase in power generation, whereas other zones mostly dependent on thermal power plants recorded a decline.

The growth in power generation in the former was on account of increase in water levels in dams.

In the northern zone, electricity increased to 106,395.1 megawatts from 80,182.2 megawatts generated in the corresponding quarter 2019, which is equivalent to 32.7 percent change.

The electricity generation in the central zone increased to 565,388.5 megawatts from 430,953.9 megawatts generated in the corresponding quarter 2019 which is equivalent to 31.2 percent change.

The increase in electricity generation in Dar es Salaam zone increased to a total of 1,135,977.7 megawatts was generated compared to 1,281,470.1 megawatts in the corresponding period 2019, representing 11.4 per cent change.

In the southern highlands, the electricity generation rose to 37,442.8 megawatts in the reference quarter compared to 30,235.4 megawatts in the corresponding quarter, which is equivalent to 23.8 per cent increase.

Production of natural gas from Songo Songo and Mnazi Bay gas fields decreased by 11.6 percent to 14,048.6 Million Standard Cubic Feet (MSCF) from 15,894.7 MSCF registered in the corresponding quarter in 2019 mainly due to low demand by downstream users, especially TANESCO.

On the other hand, the electricity generation in the South Eastern zone declined by 11.4 per cent to 23,863.1 megawatts compared to 26,939.4 megawatts in the corresponding period.

Similarly, the electricity generation for the Lake zone declined to 28,812.9 megawatts in the quarter under review compared to 32,125.1 megawatts in the same quarter 2019, which is equivalent to 10.3 per cent change.

Tanzania is set to become the leading power producer and supplier in the East African region, thanks to the fifth phase government through its power utility company- Tanesco, executing mega flagship power projects in the country.

The huge investments in the power generation and transmission alongside the transformation of the Tanzania Electricity Supply Company Limited (Tanesco), remarkable achievements have been registered in just five years of President John Magufuli's first term in office.

One of the notable achievements is the break even, that is changing from loss making to profit generating company where it also started paying dividend to the government.

Significantly, electricity supply in Tanzania goes beyond household use for lighting homes, charging phones or powering household appliances such as radios and TVs but is intended to spur economic growth.

To grow Tanzania's economy requires productive use of energy to power the economy, local businesses, provide better health and education services and drive agriculture production.