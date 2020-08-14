Tanzania: Monitor GMOs, Minister Tells Biotechnology Committee

THE Minister of State in the Vice President's Office, (Union and Environment), Mussa Azzan Zungu has directed the National Biotechnology Advisory Committee (NBAC) to investigate Genetically Modified Organisms (GMOs) to control any possibility of hunger in Africa.

The minister equally directed the committee to ensure that it closely monitors all research on biotechnology so that it can advise the government on proper methods to ensure the health of the people is safe.

Mr Zungu issued the directive while inaugurating the newly appointed 15-member committee tasked to advise the government on matters related to biotechnology, including involvement of the private sector on the same.

The minister said that there were unconfirmed reports of ill motives of plunging the African continent into hunger through GMOs.

A GMO is a plant, animal, microorganism or other organism whose genetic makeup has been modified in a laboratory using genetic engineering or transgenic technology.

This creates combination of plant, animal, bacterial and virus genes that do not occur in nature or through traditional crossbreeding methods.

Genetic modification affects many of the products people consume on a daily basis.

"This should be your important task to investigate these GMOs and find out if they are appropriate in the country and the African continent," he said.