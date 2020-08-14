Tanzania: Arsonist Burns Down Chadema Regional Office in Arusha, Guard Missing

14 August 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Arusha — Unknown arsonists on Thursday night set Chadema regional offices on fire destroying property whose worth is yet to be established.

The offices which house the party's region al headquarters are located at Kwangelelo in Arusha.

Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, Chadema's Northern Regional Secretary Aman Golugwa said a gang of people invaded the offices in the early hours of Friday at about 2am.

According to him, neighbours heard the guard Deo Patrick screaming for help as he tried to confront the attackers.

"Up to now we do not know where the guard is but police have already arrived at the scene to conduct preliminary investigations," he said.

According to Mr Golugwa the attackers broke the windows and poured petrol then went on to set the building on fire.

"There were several party documents in my office but fortunately they were stored in a metallic safe," he said

The Regional Police Commander Arusha ,Salum Hamduni is in Loliondo, Ngorongoro and was yet to comment on the incident but several police officers were at the scene.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

