Uganda: The Church Will Retain This Land, I Have Joined This War - Museveni

14 August 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Faith Amongin

President Museveni has finally spoken out on the demolition of St. Peter's Church Ndeeba, which was razed down on Sunday night following a land dispute.

The incident which set tongues wagging from all corners finally got the President visiting the scene on Friday morning.

A number of leaders including the Vice Presiedent Edward Ssekandi, the Kattikiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, the clergy led by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba, ministers and several others have been visited the site and have strongly condemned the act, calling for reprimand of persons involved.

The Archbishop during his visit on Tuesday, tasked government to ensure that the Church is reconstructed, terming its demolition as an act of barbarism and an attack on all Christians worldwide.

Well, the Archbishop's prayer could be 'answered' soon, as the President while visiting the site this morning, gave assurance that the Church will retain the land and pledged government support in rebuilding it.

"I am going to invite the Namirembe Diocese Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Luwalira, and engage all parties involved. The bottom line is that the Church will retain this land and we shall build a new church. I have now joined this war," Mr Museveni said on his twitter handle.

The President condemned the act and promised to have those responsible for the demoltion punished. He also rubbished claims that government was behind the demolition, he urged that such reports should be treated with utmost contempt.

"Even if the church was in the wrong, ordering demolition was extreme. Dialogue would have resolved this matter. Judges should have limits and understand public interest. Demolishing a church is a curse," the President said.

Senior police officers and eleven other suspects have since been arrested in connection with the demolition of the church. They were on Thursday arraigned before Makindye Court magistrate where they were remanded to Kitalya prison.

The 45-year old church was demolished in the wee hours of Sunday after losing a court battle in which three people it had registered as the land trustees could not be accepted. The trio were instead considered proprietors of the said land.

This was after the wife of the late Bishop Dunstan Nsubuga denied knowledge of the land as ever being the property of her late husband.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.