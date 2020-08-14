South Africa: Marikana - the Long Wait for Truth, Justice and Compensation

14 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Cees De Rover

Sunday 16 August 2020 marks the eighth anniversary of what has become known as the Marikana massacre. It's time for the government to properly address this sad chapter in South Africa's history.

As an expert witness for the police during the Marikana Commission of Inquiry, and later as a member of the panel of experts, I have had ample opportunity to familiarise myself with what happened at Marikana on those fateful days in August 2012.

Eight years have passed, and so much time and effort has been spent in the quest for truth, restoration and justice. It saddens me to say that today there is disappointingly little to show for it. We have had some truth, but no restoration or justice whatsoever.

From the outset it was clear that the Commission of Inquiry and the subsequent panel of experts were not given the power, or authority, to ensure that their findings led to changes being made where they were required. Both the commission and the panel were endowed with a responsibility to make recommendations only. The government, however, has consistently shown its aptitude for ignoring good advice.

The recommendations of the commission were wide-ranging and addressed the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

