South Africa: Key Evidence of Free State Agriculture Finance Head Postponed Due to Covid-19

14 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

A key official whose evidence of the Free State department of Agriculture would have been heard at the State Capture Commission on Friday was postponed due to a possible exposure to Covid-19, making her unable to appear before Judge Raymond Zondo.

The evidence of Seipati Dlamini, who was the Free State department of Agriculture's Chief Financial Officer under the then MEC, Mosebenzi Zwane, was postponed at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture .

According to her legal representative, Dlamini was exposed to Covid-19 while at a funeral on the weekend of 8 and 9 August. A relative informed her about a confirmed Covid-19 case and that she needed to see a doctor. The Commission was then provided with a medical certificate by her doctor, who said she needed to quarantine until the 23 August.

According to previous testimony before the Commission, Dlamini refused to provide reasons why a payment needed to be made towards the Vrede dairy project while work had not yet been done on it.

The dairy project, which was aimed at providing emerging poor rural farmers with assistance, was riddled with corruption and became a key point in the investigation of the Gupta...

