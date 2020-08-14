South Africa: Almost 1000 Days Since Ramaphosa Took Office, and His Kitchen Cabinets Are Cutting Up Rough

14 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

In a country now suffering load shedding along with the economic fallout of a long lockdown, the president's inner circles are signalling their unhappiness.

See Part 1 and Part 2 of the 150 Days report.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been in office for almost 1,000 days, 150 of which are marked as his Covid-19 days.

In that time, he has won and then lost the support of a series of kitchen cabinets he uses to take the national pulse and set his course as president.

Ramaphosa does not operate with a single informal cabinet, but draws on concentric networks built up over decades as a politician, trade unionist and businessman.

His networks are from the trade unions, business and the farming community -- where he has built strong links with agriculture's biggest names, because he is himself a farmer.

When Ramaphosa faces an issue or a governance challenge, he activates these networks. This is a strong identifier of his political silhouette as president. But these informal circles of influence, necessary for any good president, appear to be dormant. Perhaps this is because fighting Covid-19 is such a 24/7 job, but the methods of his administration have resulted...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.