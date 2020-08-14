South Africa: Cosatu Mpumalanga Saddened By the Passing On of Num National Energy Sector Coordinator and Former Highveld Regional Secretary - Comrade Paris Mashego

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Union in Mpumalanga is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Comrade Paris Mashego, He passed-away on the 11th August 2020.

The Province of COSATU in Mpumalanga is deeply hurt because Cde Paris Mashego had immensely contributed to building the strength of both the NUM and COSATU in the province of Mpumalanga. He dedicated his life and time towards the consolidation of unity and cohesion of both COSATU and NUM in the province.

He performed his duties with distinction and for his dedication and commitment, he was trusted by workers. He was one of the longest serving NUM regional secretaries

His passion and love for the trade Union movement earned him the trust by the NUM leadership to be elevated to a higher position of becoming National Sector Coordinator. He was a selfless leader who stood for justice and deplored corruption and laxity.

Comrade Paris was committed towards building the foundation of leadership that would steer the sustenance of an effective fighting National Union of Mineworkers and the broader union movement. His enormous role and contributions will be solely missed

We give our sincere deepest condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues. Let them be comforted during these difficult and trying times.

The details of his funeral will be communicated in due course

May his soul and fighting spirit rest in peace