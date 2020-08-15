Kenya: Man Charged With Stealing Woman's Phone on First Date

15 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Joseph Ndunda

A youthful man who allegedly conspired with a friend to steal a phone from his new lover on their first date was charged in court.

Martin Githinji was accused of conspiring with his accomplice at large to steal Grace Karimi Kamampiu's phone at the Lazarus Restaurant along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi where he had met her for a date on August 12.

He is accused of stealing the phone worth Sh14,000 jointly with his accomplice. Githinji had planned their first date with Kanampiu but turned up with his friend.

Githinji is said to have changed tables and left Kanampiu with his friend who borrowed her phone then disappeared with it.

He was intercepted by the security officers at the hotel who found out that Githinji and the accomplice had exchanged text messages. He was escorted to Central police station.

The suspect denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts.

He was freed on a Sh50,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh15,000.

The case will be mentioned on September 2.

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.