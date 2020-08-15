Kenya: Man Charged With Stealing Woman's Phone on First Date

A youthful man who allegedly conspired with a friend to steal a phone from his new lover on their first date was charged in court.

Martin Githinji was accused of conspiring with his accomplice at large to steal Grace Karimi Kamampiu's phone at the Lazarus Restaurant along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi where he had met her for a date on August 12.

He is accused of stealing the phone worth Sh14,000 jointly with his accomplice. Githinji had planned their first date with Kanampiu but turned up with his friend.

Githinji is said to have changed tables and left Kanampiu with his friend who borrowed her phone then disappeared with it.

He was intercepted by the security officers at the hotel who found out that Githinji and the accomplice had exchanged text messages. He was escorted to Central police station.

The suspect denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts.

He was freed on a Sh50,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh15,000.

The case will be mentioned on September 2.