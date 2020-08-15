Sudan: Faisal Addresses Peace Media Training Session

14 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The three-day peace media training sessions which organized by the Ministry of Culture and Information and the US embassy in Khartoum concluded sessions, Friday.

Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohammed Salih who addressed the session through- video conference expressed pleasure over the wide presence and the effective participation of the journalists who represent the different Sudanese states.

The minister underlined that the country experiences radical and important stage of the democratic transition, realization of comprehensive peace, calling on the journalists to play a major role towards peace building and encouraging peaceful co-existence efforts.

Read the original article on SNA.

