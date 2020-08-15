Nigeria: Three Nigerians Named in Genk's First Season Home Game

15 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Three Nigeria-eligible players have been named in Racing Genk's provisional squad list for their first home game of the 2020-2021 season against OH Leuven this afternoon.

Racing Genk coach Hannes Wolf has selected Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu, Belgian-Nigerian striker Cyriel Dessers and Belgium youth international of Nigerian parentage Shawn Adewoye in a 20-man squad.

For the second consecutive match, there is no place in the Genk squad for former Mountain of Fire goal poacher Stephen Odey fueling speculation that he's not in the plans of the manager for the new season.

Dessers making the roster is good news as he had been rated as doubtful previously after suffering a head injury during Wednesday evening's workout but it remains to be seen if he will be named in the starting lineup.

If promising center back Adewoye is given a run-out against OH Leuven, it would be his professional debut for the Limburg club.

Genk came from behind to beat Zulte-Waregem 2-1 in their opening match of the season last weekend courtesy of goals from Onuachu and Dessers.

Read the original article on This Day.

