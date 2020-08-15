Sudan: No Casualties Reported After Munition Blast in Khartoum

15 August 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — Yesterday evening, an explosion occurred at an ammunition factory in El Shajara military area in southern Khartoum. No causalities have been reported.

According to the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), a limited fire broke out in a warehouse of the Ammunition Factory in the El Shajara Industrial Complex. A Civil Defence force was able to control the fire before it could spread to other stores, which limited further material losses to a large extend.

An investigation committee will be formed to find out the cause of the explosion. The results will be made public, the SAF stated on its Facebook page.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement that the explosion coincided with the use of fireworks in another part of Khartoum. No one was injured, though the blast sparked panic among the people living in the surrounding residential areas.

Six Civil Defence fire trucks contained the fire. The authorities are now working to make an inventory of the losses and determine the cause of the explosion.

The Ministry further called on the people in the area to stay away from the site.

El Shajara witnessed large explosions on October 23, 2012 when Israeli fighter jets reportedly bombed the Yarmouk munitions factory in the area.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.