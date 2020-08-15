Sudan: No Casualties Reported After Munition Blast in Khartoum

Khartoum — Yesterday evening, an explosion occurred at an ammunition factory in El Shajara military area in southern Khartoum. No causalities have been reported.

According to the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF), a limited fire broke out in a warehouse of the Ammunition Factory in the El Shajara Industrial Complex. A Civil Defence force was able to control the fire before it could spread to other stores, which limited further material losses to a large extend.

An investigation committee will be formed to find out the cause of the explosion. The results will be made public, the SAF stated on its Facebook page.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs said in a statement that the explosion coincided with the use of fireworks in another part of Khartoum. No one was injured, though the blast sparked panic among the people living in the surrounding residential areas.

Six Civil Defence fire trucks contained the fire. The authorities are now working to make an inventory of the losses and determine the cause of the explosion.

The Ministry further called on the people in the area to stay away from the site.

El Shajara witnessed large explosions on October 23, 2012 when Israeli fighter jets reportedly bombed the Yarmouk munitions factory in the area.

