Nigeria: FIFA, CAF, NFF Celebrate Okocha on 47th Birthday

Nigeria's football legend, Austin Jay Jay Okocha, is being celebrated across the world today (Friday) as he turns 47 years.

Leading the celebrations is the world football governing body, FIFA, who described the former Super Eagles captain as a 'born-entertainer.'

🇳🇬 A Super Eagle and a sensational talent 🪄

🇳🇬 A Super Eagle and a sensational talent 🪄



FIFA on their official Twitter handle wrote: "A Super Eagle and a sensational talent. Happy birthday to born entertainer Jay-Jay Okocha."

FIFA will definitely have fond memories of Okocha who is one of the few Nigerian players to have featured in three editions of the FIFA World Cup.

Okocha was at the USA 1994, France 1998 as well as the Japan/Korea 2002 World Cups.

Though he surprisingly never won the coveted African Player of the Year award, Okocha was also fondly celebrated by the continent's football governing body, CAF, on Friday.

CAF described Okocha as an incredible talent who entertained millions with his silky skills.

Indeed Okocha impressed the continent with his exceptional skills; featuring in five editions of the flagship tournament.

🇳🇬 Happy Birthday to former Nigeria international Jay-Jay Okocha! 🎉

An incredible talent who entertained millions with his silky skills and creative dribbling ability 💫🤩



"Happy Birthday to former Nigeria international Jay-Jay Okocha! Party popper

"An incredible talent who entertained millions with his silky skills and creative dribbling ability" CAF wrote on their official twitter handle

Expectedly, the Nigeria Football Federation was also not left out of celebrating Okocha on this auspicious day.





The NFF on its official Twitter handle wrote: "Happy birthday to the magical @IAmOkocha . Too good he was named twice. Have a good one legend!"

Coincidentally, another Super Eagles legend, Samson Siasia, also shares same birthday date with Okocha and he was equally celebrated by the NFF.

"Happy birthday to former @NGSuperEagles forward and coach, Samson Siasia. Afcon winner, Olympic Silver and Bronze medalist." the Federation wrote.

English club Bolton Wanderers where Okocha played for four years between 2002 and 2006 after leaving French giants PSG also felicitated on their Twitter page with their legend who is gradually inching towards the Golden Jubilee age.

🎂 Happy 47th Birthday to the Nigerian Magician, @IAmOkocha. 🥳





The club simply wrote: "Happy 47th Birthday to the Nigerian Magician, @IAmOkocha."

Several fans across the world also celebrated the retired footballer.