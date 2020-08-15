Nigeria: Defend Your Vote, Obaseki Tells Edo Electorate

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Edo State governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, on Friday, urged voters in the state to go out en-masse and cast their votes for the PDP in the September 19, 2020 governorship election and ensure they defend their votes by keeping an eagle eye on the process and the results as they unfold.

Obaseki made the call when addressing party faithful in Ward 6, Ukhuse in Owan West local government area (LGA) during his re-election campaign rally in the LGA even as he approved all outstanding promotions in the state public service.

Addressing his supporters, Obaseki said, "On the 19th of September, 2020, come out and vote massively for the PDP and make sure you stay back in your polling units to defend your vote to avoid manipulation.

"Don't listen to them when they ask you to go home or even threaten you. If you obey them, they will manipulate the results."

The governor continued: "My coming to Ukhuse is homecoming; Four years ago, I couldn't get to you people because of the bad road, but I made sure I constructed the road for easy transportation. Now you can move your commodities to the market and the next village for sales.

"The development of Edo is in your hands. Come out with your Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) and vote for the PDP and I will make sure I keep all my promises to you all."

On his part, chieftain of the PDP and former governorship aspirant, Kenneth Imasuangbon, charged Edo electorate not to be intimidated despite threats of violence by the opposition, urging them to turnout en masse with their PVCs to vote for the PDP and ensure that their votes count.

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki in a letter dated August 14, 2020, with Reference Number: HOS 563/2, Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa said: "The Edo State government has approved all outstanding promotions in the state public service.

"Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are by this announcement directed to commence the process of the promotion exercise of eligible officers without delay.

"All accounting officers are to, with immediate effect ensure strict compliance with this directive."

Another letter signed by G.O. Igberaese, Permanent Secretary, Governor's Office, with Reference Number: CSM.275/Vol.VA/215 and titled: "2018 and 2019 promotions, the permanent secretary said: "I am directed to refer to the above subject matter and to inform you that the governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki, has graciously approved the promotion of officers eligible for promotion in 2018 and 2019 exercises."

The statement added: "In the light of the above, all ministries, parastatals and government agencies are to ensure that the exercise is concluded without delay."