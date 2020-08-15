Nigeria: African Voices to Star Mr. Eazi, Nigerian Music Sensation

15 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Nigerian songwriter and music entrepreneur, Oluwatosin Ajibade, popularly known by the stage name, Mr. Eazi, will this week grace African Voices Changemakers, a personality magazine programme of the Cable News Network (CNN) sponsored by Globacom.

Born July 19, 1991, in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, the 29-year-old read Mechanical Engineering at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Kumasi, Ghana, from where he began his musical career in 2012 with his rhythm and blues single entitled "Pipi Dance".

The single garnered huge traction online culminating in more high-profile recordings for him. These included "Skin Tight" which featured Efya in 2015. This gave rise to further collaborations with other notable artistes including Ghanaian R&B star, Sarkodie; Lil Kesh, and Burna Boy who are both successful Nigerian music merchants.

In 2017, Mr. Eazi released the mixtape, Life Is Eazi, Vol. 1: Accra to Lagos, which featured guest appearances by Big Lean, Tekno, Phyno, DJ Cuppy, and others. The album contained singles like "Leg Over" and "Tilapia" which became instant hits with music lovers across the African continent.

According to Globacom, he would be telling viewers how his music traversed Nigeria to Ghana leading to him pioneering Banku music which is a rare fusion of Ghanaian highlife and Nigerian chord progressions and rhythms.

African Voices Changemakers will be on DSTV Channel 401 on Saturday at 9.00 p.m. and on Sunday at 4.30 a.m., 7.30 a.m., 12.30 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. The programme will be repeated on Monday at 5.30 a.m.

