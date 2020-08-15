Nigeria: Stakeholders Hail Soyombo's Appointment as Unilag's Acting VC

15 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Henry Tyohemba

Abuja — Stakeholders in the academia have expressed delight over the appointment of Prof. Theophilus Omololu Soyombo as the acting vice chancellor (VC) of the University of Lagos.

The stakeholders in a statement by Alumnus Ayowole Akintayo, commended the appointment, describing it as a well-deserved one.

Recall there was a faceoff between the former vice chancellor, Prof Toyin Ogundipe and the chairman, Governing Council of the institution, Dr Wale Babalakin which resulted to his removal after a meeting in Abuja.

The statement commended the council for waking up to its avowed responsibility by doing the needful to rescue the university from the inglorious impunity of financial and administrative recklessness it has been subjected to in the very recent past.

"We really sympathize with the disgruntled noisemakers in the university community who are unwittingly expressing solidarity with the out-gone VC despite the obvious and glaring allegations of corrupt practices and malfeasance. By their actions, they are giving active credence to lawlessness, impunity, insolence and corruption.

"The university council is adequately equipped by the enabling Act and Laws of the university as amended, to hire and fire the vice chancellor and other principal officers of the university. And, as to the question of due process and fair hearing, the investigative panels earlier set up by the council had consisted of the university senate/council members who had given the ex vice chancellor and others the ample opportunity to defend themselves.

"We hereby congratulate the acting vice chancellor, in the very person of Prof. Theophilus Omololu Soyombo, even as we wish him a successful tenure to turn things around pending the appointment of a substantive vice chancellor by the council," it said.

