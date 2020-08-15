Nigeria Records 17 New Deaths From Covid-19

Nigeria recorded 17 deaths from coronavirus on Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

A total of 973 people have now died from the virus in Africa's most populous country.

Although Friday's fatality was the highest in recent fays, Nigeria has continued to record below 500 new coronavirus cases in the past three weeks with 329 infections reported Friday.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 48,445.

The new cases were reported in the following 21 states:

Lagos-113 Kaduna-49 FCT-33 Plateau-24 Kano-16 Edo-15 Ogun-14 Delta-13 Osun-10 Oyo-8 Ekiti-6 Bayelsa-6 Akwa Ibom-5 Borno-4 Enugu-4 Ebonyi-3 Rivers-2 Bauchi-1 Nasarawa-1 Gombe-1 Niger-1

More than 35,000 people sickened by the disease have been discharged after treatment.

Nigeria has largely reopened its economy that was shut down for weeks to check the spread of the virus. Local flights have resumed while markets and businesses have been reopened although schools remain largely shut.