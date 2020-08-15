Nigeria: FG Inaugurate Committee on Lifting 100 Million Nigerians Out of Poverty

15 August 2020
Leadership (Abuja)
By Yemisi Okunlola Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated an Inter-ministerial Technical Expert Committee to work out the modalities of lifting 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

The minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Sen. George Akume, who serves as the chairman of the Inter-ministerial Committee of Ministers, noted that, in addition to achieving the objective of reducing cost of governance in the long run, the aim of setting up the technical experts committee was to develop a road map and ensure a seamless cooperation of all ministries, departments and agencies in order for the Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs to deliver on its mandates.

The committee which was co-ordinated by the Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs with the Director Human Resources, Dr. Bassey Etim Ekang, had representatives of the ministries of Health, Environment, Labour and Employment, Power, Sports and Youth Development, Water Resources, Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Women Affairs amongst others had in attendance.

The Inter-ministerial Committee which comprises of experts chosen from line Ministries in the country have been charged with terms of references to develop a framework of cooperation for all stakeholders special intervention under public private partnership, prepare a template for coordination of Inter-Governmental policies, projects and programmes, and harnessing of sundry opportunities for collaboration and cooperation among all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) at all levels of governance to achieve Government's objective of service delivery to its citizens.

The Minister who was represented by the Permanent Secretary Engr. Festus Y. Daudu prayed for wisdom and knowledge for the committee to deliver on this noble task before them.

