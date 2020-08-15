Nigeria: Black Panther Star to Feature in Movie Adaptation of Femi Fadugba's Novel

14 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Daniel Kaluuya, known for his role in the Black Panther, is set to feature in 'The Upper World', a movie adaptation of the novel from Femi Fadugba, a Nigerian-British Oxford graduate with a master's in engineering.

Kaluuya is attached to star in Netflix's feature adaptation of upcoming science-fiction novel 'The Upper World'.

Kaluuya will also produce the Netflix feature adaptation along with Screen Arcade's Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless via their first-look deal at the streamer.

The debut novel from Togo-born Fadugba follows Esso, a man caught in a deadly feud who realizes he has an unexpected gift: access to a world where he can see glimpses of the past and the future. A generation away, Rhia is walking to football practice in 2035, unaware that the mysterious stranger she's about to meet desperately needs her help to avert a bullet fired 15 years ago.

'The Upper World' is the first in a planned series of novels from Penguin U.K. and HarperCollins US, which are expected to publish the book in mid-2021 and early 2022, respectively. Newman brought the property to Netflix.

Fadugba, who will executive produce the Netflix movie, while at Oxford University published papers on quantum physics, and was a Thouron scholar at UPenn.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Namibia's First Lady Strikes a Cord with Youth on Engaging Power
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.