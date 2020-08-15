Nigeria: Black Panther Star to Feature in Movie Adaptation of Femi Fadugba's Novel

Daniel Kaluuya, known for his role in the Black Panther, is set to feature in 'The Upper World', a movie adaptation of the novel from Femi Fadugba, a Nigerian-British Oxford graduate with a master's in engineering.

Kaluuya is attached to star in Netflix's feature adaptation of upcoming science-fiction novel 'The Upper World'.

Kaluuya will also produce the Netflix feature adaptation along with Screen Arcade's Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless via their first-look deal at the streamer.

The debut novel from Togo-born Fadugba follows Esso, a man caught in a deadly feud who realizes he has an unexpected gift: access to a world where he can see glimpses of the past and the future. A generation away, Rhia is walking to football practice in 2035, unaware that the mysterious stranger she's about to meet desperately needs her help to avert a bullet fired 15 years ago.

'The Upper World' is the first in a planned series of novels from Penguin U.K. and HarperCollins US, which are expected to publish the book in mid-2021 and early 2022, respectively. Newman brought the property to Netflix.

Fadugba, who will executive produce the Netflix movie, while at Oxford University published papers on quantum physics, and was a Thouron scholar at UPenn.