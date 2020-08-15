Nigeria: Ogun Lifts Weekend Lockdown, Reopens Worship Centres

The Ogun State Government yesterday lifted the ban on socio-economic activities on weekends and has reopened worship centres.

The state Governor, Dapo Abiodun said this in a statement issued after giving an update on the government's efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that the decision to lift the weekend lockdown and reopen worship centres was taken after thorough deliberation, consideration and resolution with stakeholders.

According to the statement, the governor said, "After thorough deliberation, consideration and resolution, we decided to reopen the worship centres with effect from Friday 14th August, 2020 as indicated in my last address.

"This decision was made in line with an agreement reached by the committee set up to develop guidelines for reopening of the religious centres.

"The Committee includes the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); the League of Imams and Alfas and Government representatives. "I am delighted to note that reports reaching us indicate varying but encouraging level of preparedness by the worship centres.

"Therefore, today, Friday, 14th August is hereby confirmed for the commencement of operations of the worship centres, subject to the guidelines.

"Let me say that now that our worship centres are open for activities, the restrictions on weekends are lifted, but the limitation on social gatherings not exceeding 20 people at any place at the same time is still very much in force.

"Observation of dusk-to-dawn curfew as directed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) i.e. between 10.00 PM and 4.00AM daily.

"Wearing of face masks in the public is compulsory and failure to do so is punishable.

"Only one passenger is still allowed for motorcycles and two passengers only for tricycles. Taxi cabs and buses still have 60 per cent limitation on their carrying capacity and non-adherence attracts sanction.

"The COVID-19 Task Force in markets must continue to ensure physical distancing, availability of handwashing facilities, and use of gloves and face masks for traders. Decontamination will continue in our markets and other public places."

However, event centres, bars, casinos, cinemas, and night clubs were still shut, he said, adding that protocols were being considered for the reopening of facilities like barber shops, beauty salons, golf courses, public parks, Gyms, arcades, swimming pools, and spas.