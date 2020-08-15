Ethiopian Born Mathematician Recognized as Top Educator in U.S.

Dr. Mulatu Lemma, Mathematics Professor at Savannah State University, has been recognized by Marquis Who's Who Top Educators for dedication, achievements, and leadership in the field of mathematics teaching, research and mentoring.

Dr. Lemma began his higher education in Ethiopia, earning both a Bachelor of Arts in 1977 and a Master of Arts in applied mathematics in 1982. After going to the United States, he continued his academic pursuits at Kent State University, receiving a Master of Arts in pure mathematics in 1993 and a PhD in 1994.

Since his graduation, Dr. Lemma has held the position of a mathematics professor at Savannah State University and has published more than 100 research papers. In 2011, he introduced the Mulatu Numbers (named after him) to the mathematical community and to the world.

Dr. Lemma became involved in his profession because of his long-standing passion for the subject. He recalls being interested in mathematics as a fifth-grade student, and throughout elementary school, his dream was to become a teacher.

For his excellence as a professional educator, he has been recognized with myriad awards and honors, including the 2012 University System of Georgia Board of Regents' Teaching Excellence Award for faculty in regional and state universities.

Dr. Lemma was additionally named Georgia Professor of the Year in 2013, a distinguished professor of Savannah State University in 2010, and was one of the most awarded professors in the state of Georgia in 2015. Dr. Lemma said that this big honor is not only for him but it also an honor for his great Institution, Savannah State University, the land of the Tigers.

