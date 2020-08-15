Nigeria: Woman Locks Stepson in a Cage for 7 Years

Kano — Police in Kano State have rescued a 32-year-old man, Ahmad Aliyu, who was reportedly locked in a cage inside a room by his father and stepmother for over seven years.

Aliyu, a resident of Farawa Babban Layi in Mariri quarters of Kumbotso local government area in Kano metropolis, was rescued by the Police and some human rights groups on Thursday evening.

The victim was chained and caged after being accused of drug abuse by his parents.

Some good Samaritans residing in the area alerted the Police and human rights activists about Aliyu's condition.

The video of the rescued Kano man went viral on Friday morning, showing how the police rescued him from the cage his parents locked him for 7 years.

The parents of the rescued man were said to have been invited by the Police for questioning.

Residents and neighbours of the parents expressed shock when the Police discovered and broke the news to the public.

Spokesman of the Kano Police Command, Mr Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the incident.

Haruna, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), said they were still gathering information on the matter and would further furnish the general public on it.