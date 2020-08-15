Uganda: Police Intercept Presidential Hopeful in Hoima

Hoima — Mr Joseph Kabuleta who declared his intentions to contest against President Museveni in 2021 has been intercepted by riot police in Hoima town.

Mr Kabuleta was driving in a white Toyota vehicle in his home town of Hoima on Friday.

He had just left his home Rwenkobe, on the way to Masindi town for a scheduled radio talk show, according to Mr Ali Babi, his campaign agent.

Police led by the Hoima Field Force Protection Unit Commander, Mr Patrick Muhumuza said that Mr Kabuleta was holding an illegal procession.

Before being intercepted, Mr Kabuleta was moving while waving through the open roof of the vehicle in the town.

Mr Muhumuza ordered Mr Kabuleta's driver to drive to Hoima Police Station where he was interrogated for several hours.

Albertine Regional Police Spokesman, Mr Julius Hakiza said Kabuleta was charged with the offence of neglect act likely to spread a disease.

Government in March banned public gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19.

However, some politicians especially members of the ruling National Resistance Movement have been holding similar activities without being stopped by police.

He was released on a police bond at about 6 pm and allowed to proceed to Masindi for the radio talk show.

According to police, Mr Kubuleta is supposed to report to Hoima Police Station on August 31.

Mr Sunday Byenkya, a campaign agent of Mr Kabuleta said police should stop intimidating their candidate.

"He should be left to exercise his constitutional right so that voters decide whether to vote him or not," Mr Byenkya said.

Mr Kabuleta is scheduled to attend another talk show in Hoima town on Saturday.