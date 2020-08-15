Somalia: President Farmajo Set to Travel for the Third Phase of Dhusamareb Conference

15 August 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

The president of the federal republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is travel Dhusamareb, the regional administrative capital of Galmudug on Saturday with a delegation for the crucial talks to discuss the model of the upcoming election.

"President Farmajo will travel to Dhusamareb to lead the third phase of Dhusamreb conference with federal members states," Said Abdinur Mohamed villa Somalia spokesman.

Last month the regional state leaders and the federal government convened in Dhusamareb and agreed to hold a timely election and ruled out the possibility of holding universal suffrage polls.

Other issues the leaders discussed during last month conference included strengthening unity and solidarity for citizens, enhancing federal and state cooperation to sustain stability and fight terrorism; boost economic development and intensify the debt relief process for the country.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.