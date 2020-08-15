Somalia: President Farmajo Set to Travel for the Third Phase of Dhusamareb Conference

The president of the federal republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo is travel Dhusamareb, the regional administrative capital of Galmudug on Saturday with a delegation for the crucial talks to discuss the model of the upcoming election.

"President Farmajo will travel to Dhusamareb to lead the third phase of Dhusamreb conference with federal members states," Said Abdinur Mohamed villa Somalia spokesman.

Last month the regional state leaders and the federal government convened in Dhusamareb and agreed to hold a timely election and ruled out the possibility of holding universal suffrage polls.

Other issues the leaders discussed during last month conference included strengthening unity and solidarity for citizens, enhancing federal and state cooperation to sustain stability and fight terrorism; boost economic development and intensify the debt relief process for the country.