Tanzania: Simba Unveil Kit for New Season

SIMBA have become the first topflight league side to officially unveil their new kit ahead of the 2020-21 season's kick off early next month.

The new Uhlsport labeled kit will be used in Simba's home and away matches in their campaign to defend their title.

The home matches kit is coloured classic red, white jerseys will be worn in their home matches, while their third neutral kit is inspired by the club's iconic crest.

The Uhlsport Simba 20-21 home shirt is predominantly red with white logos while the away shirt is dominant white and red logos as in the past kit.

The kit was officially launched yesterday in Dar es Salaam through the team's newly signed striker Bernard Morrison who displayed the home kit while the team's assistant skipper Mohamed Hussein displayed what the team would wear in the away matches.

Morrison, who inked his contract with Msimbazi Street side, has been the talk of the town recently after switching sides.

He said yesterday joining Simba after a short spell with Young Africans aimed to shape his career by joining the champions whose squad boast a good number of quality players.

He said he was ready to face stiff competition in race for a position in the First X1; something he said would make him work harder.

The new kit is expected to be worn during their Community Shield encounter against Namungo FC in the new season's curtain raiser at Sheikh Amri Abeid stadium in Arusha on August 29th.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Prior to the Community Shield match, Simba fans in Dar es Salaam will be the first to witness the new kit during the Simba Day eve on August 22nd when Simba will face a foreign side to be named early next week.

Both Morrison and Hussein commended the quality of the new kit and urged the club's supporters and fans all over the country to buy it, especially in this week when the club runs 'Champions Week.

According to the club's Head of Communications, Haji Manara the original kit will be available from officially recognised dealers all over the country and as well through the club website, www. Simbasc.co.tz for online purchase.

The launch of the new season kit came after the club introduced a new logo re-designed for business purpose without the traditional club's motto, 'Simba Nguvu Moja' .

However Simba , Chairman Mwina Kaduguda said the removal of the motto doesn't mean that the motto has been abandoned as it will continue to be the club's slogan as usual.

According to Kaduguda the new logo will be the fourth for the club since the Sunderland era.

Apart from the launch of the new kit and the logo, the league champions also unveiled new players who have been recruited in their new season's campaigns.

Simba, who will represent the country in the CAF Champions League, also introduced KMC striker Charles Ilanfya has penned a three-year deal with the club.

The striker has been signed to help veteran strikers John Bocco and Meddie Kagere upfront.