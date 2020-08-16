Tanzania: Honey Output Sector Tempo on Steep Rise

16 August 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Katare Mbashiru

Dodoma — DODOMA, Tabora and Singida are the three leading regions in the country in producing, packaging and exporting honey to over 20 countries in the world, Tanzania Forest Service Agency (TFS) has said.

In an interview with the 'Daily News' recently, the Agency's Beekeeping Officer, Frida Kundy, said the agency was continuing with its efforts to provide education to people so that the honey produced in the country maintains its high levels of quality.

According to her, among the countries where the honey produced in Tanzania has the highest market include Germany, England, Belgium, France and Italy.

Others are Norway, Kenya, Uganda, Oman, Rwanda, Dubai, Japan, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Iran and United States of America (USA).

The beekeeping officer expressed optimism that generally, the market for honey locally and internationally was superb, adding that currently, the country was making plans to woo the Chinese market.

Apart from Tabora, Dodoma and Singida regions, Ms Kundy named other regions that were producing honey as Mbeya, Rukwa, Katavi, Iringa, Kigoma and Shinyanga.

She also said honeycomb production and export was also vibrant, and TFS was intensifying its training programmes for all beekeeping stakeholders, hinting that 225 people from different groups had benefited from the initiative.

"About 95per cent of beekeepers are capitalising on natural beekeeping while the remaining 5per cent are undertaking modern beekeeping," she added.

