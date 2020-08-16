Tanzania: Mwakinyo Win Glorifies Boxing

THE glorious era of professional boxing never gone away completely, it is back and so are its die-hard fans.

It was a great victory for Tanzanians Hassan Mwakinyo and Tony Rashid who brightened the night at Mlimani City Hall in Dar es Salaam after winning for crucial bouts there.

Mwakinyo who outpointed a Congolese boxer Tshibangu Kayembe was the second Tanzanian to win the global level title after Rashid Matumla almost two decades ago.

Mwakinyo was crowned the World Boxing Federation (WBF) Intercontinental Super Welterweight title by the Deputy Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Juliana Shonza.

Mwakinyo defeated Kayembe from Democratic Republic of Congo by unanimous decision from all three judges; Antony Ruta 116-112, Abdallah Neneko 119-109 and Sakwe Tulia 119-109.

In tears Mwakinyo whispered "Asante Mwenyezi Mungu" - Thank you God. What a humble guy.

The contest was indeed thrilling as both boxers had a good stance, guard; entertaining fans who loudly cheered Mwakinyo.

Kayembe was not an easy opponent at all, he was indeed good, furious and strong; if he was not that good he would not have made it to the last minute.

He endured pain, so as Mwakinyo did. Mwakinyo had majority control of many rounds compared to his opponent. This is among few things you could notice from Mwakinyo prior bout against Arnel Tinampay.

This time Mwakinyo was not playing a defensive game but this time he looked very offensive. He did not swing on the ropes; he took his opponent at the corner most often.

More and more as Kayembe was at the corner with guard and his head low, Mwakinyo hit his abdominal again and again; and when his opponent guard went weak Mwakinyo was seeking for an uppercut, but Kayembe was indeed very smart and timely dodged time after time.

Perhaps Mwakinyo love for uppercuts did not go as intended or poorly timed as most of the time when Mwakinyo lost an uppercut Kayembe returned with straight punches.

But Mwakinyo's coaching bench did a perfect job in training; he managed to avoid those killer punches.

Despite everything, at the end Mwakinyo and Kayembe hugged tightly, that was indeed humble and generous for both fighters to do that. We call it respect.

It was not an easy bout for Mwakinyo as many thought, but the boy proved he was well trained by his experienced coaches Hamis Mwakinyo and Amos Nkondo.