Tanzania: It's Hire and Fire for Simba and Yanga

IT has been hire and fire weekend for Simba and Young Africans with former picking a Zambian import Larry Bwalya and the latter firing Business and Marketing director, Robert Kabeya.

It was one of the yesterday's shocking news when the management of Young Africans publicly announced to have kicked out the Business and Marketing director Kabeya.

The news of sacking released by the club's Information and Communication department yesterday further said Kabeya is restricted to do anything on behalf of the club since he is no longer serving them, as an employee.

The shocking news that came a few days after the club lost their Ghanaian striker Bernard Morrison to their traditional rivals, Simba didn't, however, disclose the reasons for his sacking.

At their rivals' camp, Simba unveiled their newly-signed midfield Bwalya who previously served Power Dynamos of Zambia. The player has signed a two-year deal in the occasion held at the club yesterday.

The left footed midfielder arrived yesterday aboard Ethiopian Airways to seal the deal. Bwalya joins his country mate Clatous Chama who is doing a wonderful job for the Msimbazi Street side.