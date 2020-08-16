Tanzania: Pursue Innovations, Youngsters Advised

Hai — THE youth have been urged to engage deeply in research and maintain the innovations they have made so as to improve the national economy through their activities.

The advice was given recently by the Director of the National Economic Empowerment Council (NEEC), Ms Beng'i Issa, when officiating the closing of the 3rd Pan African Youth Camp, which was held in Weruweru in Hai District in Kilimanjaro Region, recently.

"Our country recently attained the middle income economy status; therefore you (the youth) have opportunities to improve this status by various innovations which you have made like the ones you displayed here during your 3rd symposium this year," she said.

She further remarked that the youth were also in a good position to create new job opportunities through their innovations.

She pointed out that the youth camp was very important as it gave them openings for exchanging their experiences.

Ms Issa cautioned them to be careful when engaging in joint ventures especially with potential partners from outside the country so as to protect their innovations, many of which she said were new.

"You demonstrated interest in engaging in joint ventures so as to improve the achievements you recorded. I am advising you to be careful; make sure you follow all the procedures which would protect your innovations; NEEC is ready to give you beneficial advice and full support in general," she added.

Speaking on behalf of this year's youth camp participants, Ms Diana Urembe said the Pan African Youth Camp passed resolutions, which included one on the youth continuing to engage in different research activities so as to improve their innovations.

"We also passed a resolution to urge relevant authorities within the government and other development stakeholders to continue supporting the youth in creating more youth forums and regularly; this will enable us express ourselves in general and make our activities sustainable, since they also contribute to the national economy," she said.