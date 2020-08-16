Nigeria: Prince Adeyinka Dies at 78

16 August 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Prince Adebayo Adeyinka, fondly called Oga Bayo, is dead, He died at the age of 78.

A statement by his family said the funeral for late Adeyinka, Baba Egbe, Methodist Church Nigeria, Ido Ekiti would begin on August 27 with a service of songs at his residence at Adebayo Avenue, Ijemu Quarters, Ido-Ekiti.

On August 28, the statement said there would be church service for the deceased at Methodist Church Nigeria, Ido-Ekiti. After the service, interment follows immediately.

The deceased is survived by many children as follows: Folashade Adeyinka, Adedoyin Adeyinka, Olaleye Adeyinka, Adekunle Adeyinka, Aderonke Akanbi, Adebolajoko Adeyinka, Adetola Adeyinka-Mustapha and Adedotun Adeyinka.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Outcry Over Video of Killing in Cameroon's Anglophone Region

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.