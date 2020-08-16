Nigeria: Prince Adeyinka Dies at 78

Prince Adebayo Adeyinka, fondly called Oga Bayo, is dead, He died at the age of 78.

A statement by his family said the funeral for late Adeyinka, Baba Egbe, Methodist Church Nigeria, Ido Ekiti would begin on August 27 with a service of songs at his residence at Adebayo Avenue, Ijemu Quarters, Ido-Ekiti.

On August 28, the statement said there would be church service for the deceased at Methodist Church Nigeria, Ido-Ekiti. After the service, interment follows immediately.

The deceased is survived by many children as follows: Folashade Adeyinka, Adedoyin Adeyinka, Olaleye Adeyinka, Adekunle Adeyinka, Aderonke Akanbi, Adebolajoko Adeyinka, Adetola Adeyinka-Mustapha and Adedotun Adeyinka.