Nigeria: Police Arrest Pastor, Five Others Over Child Theft, Trafficking

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command said it has arrested a pastor, Mrs Mmayen Odiuotip and five others for allegedly stealing and selling a baby in 2018.

The command in a statement issued by its spokesman, Nudam Frederick, said the suspects were arrested following an intelligence report.

The 39 year-old pastor who confessed to the crime, was said to have explained that she bought the baby for her sister, one Esther Esin.

The police urged members of the public to give useful information that will help in the arrest of other child traffickers and thieves operating in the state.