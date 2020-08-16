Nigeria: Nollywood Star, Omotola, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

15 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Jayne Augoye

Nollywood star, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, on Saturday revealed that she has contracted coronavirus.

The 42-year-old actress disclosed this on Instagram and gave an update on her health.

"Hello all, I know most of you have been wondering where I've been. Well, I contracted COVID. I have been ill in Isolation and now getting better. More details of this soon," she wrote.

The actress also decried the growing cases of trailer accidents in Lagos that have claimed many lives and urged the state government to do something about it.

About a month ago, the actress revealed that her husband, a pilot, Mathew Ekeinde, had flown their two children in a private jet from the U.S. to Nigeria. According to her, they were stranded in the United States because of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Omotola is the third Nigerian celebrity after singers Mr. P of Psquare fame and Azadus, to publicly reveal that they contracted Covid-19.

