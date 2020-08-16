Nigeria Records 325 New Coronavirus Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday night announced 325 new cases of COVID-19 in the country.

This brings the total number of infections in the country to 48, 770.

Nigeria has continued to report less than 500 daily coronavirus infections in the past three weeks, a sign that the country's epidiemological curve is heading downwards.

One death was recorded from the virus in the past 24 hours pushing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 974.

According to the NCDC, out of a total of 48, 770 infected persons so far, 36, 290 have recovered and have been discharged after treatment in the country's 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new cases, according to the NCDC were found in following 20 states:

Lagos-87

FCT-49

Gombe-28

Ebonyi-20

Plateau-19

Kwara-18

Enugu-17

Imo-12

Rivers-12

Kaduna-11

Ogun-10

Edo-9

Oyo-9

Ondo-8

Osun-8

Ekiti-4

Borno-1

Kano-1

Bauchi-1

Nasarawa-1

Nigeria is Africa's third most impacted nation behind only South Africa and Egypt.

The federal and state governments say they are working to increase testing as experts stress that cases definitely far exceed the current tally.