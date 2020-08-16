Nigeria: PDP, Obaseki Behind Apana Community Shootings, Says Ize-Iyamu

Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has said that PDP and its candidate, Governor Godwin Obaseki, were responsible for the shooting at Apana community in Etsako West LGA, Edo State purportedly targeting the governor.

Ize-Iyamu also denied the allegation that the APC was fomenting trouble and causing violence, describing the allegations as unfounded, insisting that APC had no hand in the violent destruction of billboards.

The APC governorship candidate disclosed this at a press conference in Benin, where he condemned the dastardly act.

Ize-Iyamu stated: ,"They have been addressing the press alleging that the APC is formenting trouble and causing violence. We want to dissociate the APC from these unfounded claims as we have no hand in the violent destruction of billboards, though have the video and picture footages capturing the atrocities of the PDP thugs".

"They destroyed our party's billboards and opened fire on residents with AK 47, right at the presence of the Nigeria Police and started shooting not only into the air but also targeting houses which led to so many injuries and subsequent hospitalization of victims".

"One of the thugs tried to stop the video recording by a police officer which was unsuccessful, the policeman's recording captured how thugs pursued APC members and shot at them".

"There was no where in the video were APC attacked the PDP, rather it was thugs in their own midst who went on rampage against identified APC members in the neighborhood and began to harass them. We have decided to address the press, so that the truth will be made known to the public, we don't believe in violence or have any intention of encouraging our members to be violent".

Ize-Iyamu said he wants the campaign and election to be peaceful, adding that it was clear that the overwhelming majority of Edo people are solidly with him.

"It is sad that the police stood helplessly while PDP thugs unleashed terror on the people because they are sympathetic to the APC, we are alerting the world about this very ugly incident and also reiterate our commitment to a very peaceful campaign, therefore our party should be counted out from any violent act, " Ize-Iyamu added.

The APC candidate therefore appealed to the Police to immediately swing into action by arresting the PDP thugs responsible for the shooting that happened at Apana Community, adding.

"It was obvious that the PDP are not ready for the election, yet they are the ones crying wolf when they are no wolves. If they apprehend these miscreants these violence will definitely stop".