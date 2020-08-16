Nigeria: Ghanian Policemen Harass Nigerian Businessman Over U.S.$1 Million Tax

Some Ghanian Policemen forcefully shut a large shop belonging to a Nigerian businessman, in Accra, capital of Ghana.

The policemen, in a video obtained by PRNigeria, were observed, first threatening to close down the shop of the Nigerian, over the non-payment of $1 million, as tax to the Ghanian government.

However, the Nigerian business merchant, while fiercely challenging the security men's action, claimed that he has paid both his company tax and all other necessary fees, even before registering his business.

The Nigerian businessman, who was obviously furious, challenged the policemen to provide evidence of non-payment of tax, by him.

He lambasted the Ghanian security personnel for treating Nigerians in their country so harshly, and cruelly.

While videoing the incident himself, the Nigerian trader, further picketed the policemen for treating their fellow Africans so unfairly.

He yelled: "I have been doing business in Ghana since 2007, and I have not defaulted in paying my tax. I have the necessary papers to back up my claim. You guys are only closing our shops because of the $1 million you ask us to pay. Where do you want us to get the $1 million".

The security personnel were thereafter seen closing the Nigerian businessman's shop with a padlock.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN had earlier reported that Chukwuemeka Nnaji, the president of Nigerian Traders Union in Ghana, on Saturday, decried Ghanaian authorities' closure of shops owned by Nigerians doing business in the country.

Read the details of the earlier report by NAN below

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Chukwuemeka Nnaji, the president of Nigerian Traders Union in Ghana, on Saturday decried Ghanaian authorities' closure of shops owned by Nigerians doing business in the country.

Mr Nnaji, who made this known in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), urged the Federal Government to intervene in the matter.

He said that shops belonging to Nigerian traders in Accra were locked up by Ghanaian authorities who demanded cash payment of one million dollars from them before the shops would be opened.

According to him, an inter-ministerial task force went round on August 10 to identify shops owned by Nigerian traders and requested registration of business taxes, resident permit, standard control and Ghana Investment Promotion Council (GIPC) registration.

"Most of our members do not have the GIPC registration, because it requires one million dollars cash or equity and they gave us 14 days within which to regularise.

"As of Thursday, they had moved to another area and started locking up shops of Nigerian traders.

"Nigerian life in Ghana matters. This is livelihood of Nigerians being destroyed by Ghanaian Authorities. This is not being perpetrated by a trade union, but Ghanaian authorities.

"They demanded that we must employ a minimum of 25 skilled Ghanaian workers and must not trade in commodities that Ghanaian traders have applied to trade in," Mr Nnaji said.

"The humiliation of Nigerians is getting out of hand. We are calling on the Nigerian government to come to our aid.

"We have legally registered our businesses and we pay taxes," Mr Nnaji said.

(NAN)