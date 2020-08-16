Nigeria: APC Chief Lanre Rasak is Dead

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of Lagos State Governor Advisory Council, Chief Lanre Rasak, is dead.

Chief Razak, the Balogun of Epe, who was aged 74, died on Saturday, at Reddington Hospital, Lagos, after a brief illness.

Until his death, he was one of those vying for the yet to be scheduled bye election, to get a replacement for late Senator Bayo Osinowo, who represented the Lagos East Senatorial zone at the Senate, but died two months ago.

Rasak aspired for the senatorial position in the buildup to the 2019 general elections, but he jettisoned his ambition to comply with the party's directive that Osinowo is the consensus candidate.

Chief Rasak was made commissioner for transportation in Lagos State during the military regime.

At the beginning of political dispensation in 1998, he joined the All Peoples Party (APP), which later metamorphosed to All Nigerians People Party (ANPP), where he rose to the position of deputy national chairman, before dumping the party for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He later dumped the PDP and teamed up with the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Chief Rasak was a philanthropist and a holder of many Chieftaincy titles, including the Balogun of Epe; Fiwagbade of Lagos; Otunba Jagungboye of Odo Irangunshi: Bobagunwa of Ilara Remo; Majeobaje Olofm Ajaiye; and Agbasakin of Remo.

He will be buried today in his town, Epe local government area of Lagos State, in line with Muslim rites.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has expressed sadness over the death of a member of the Governor's Advisory Council (GAC) of the Lagos State All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Lanre Razak, who passed away on Saturday morning, at the age of 74, after a brief illness.

Sanwo-Olu, who described late Razak's death as a rude shock, said the deceased was a great politician, a strong party man and an advocate of masses-oriented programmes.