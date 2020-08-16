Rwanda: Covid-19 Cases Cross 2,300 Mark

Rwanda on Saturday, August 15, reported 59 new Covid-19 cases, raising the tally of those who have tested positive of the pandemic to 2,352 since mid-March.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases were detected in the capital Kigali among high risk groups and people living in villages under lockdown.

A status update from the ministry indicates that those who tested positive were samples collected from the most at-risk groups in neighbourhoods already in lockdown in Kigali.

Kigali is currently the leading Covid-19 hotspot in the country.

On the same day, 27 new recoveries were recorded, according to the statement.

The toll of Covid-19 recoveries currently stands at 1,631.

The latest results were obtained from 5,569 sample tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

In total, 329,474 tests have been carried out since the outbreak.