Angola: Carlos Burity's Remains Laid to Rest in Santana Cemetery

15 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The remains of musician Carlos Burity, who died Wednesday in Luanda, victim of a cardiorespiratory arrest, were buried today, Saturday, in the cemetery of Santana.

In the condolence message during the act, the Vice President of the Republic, Bornito de Sousa, said it was with deep pain and consternation that he learned of the physical passage of the musician, and addressed a feeling of regret to his family and artistic class.

Also in a message of condolence, the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment considers Carlos Burity a pillar on which to firmly base the reputation of a genuine Angolan songwriter.

For the Ministry, the whole of his work, more than a sign worthy of homage and reference, is the most vivid testimony of everything that the musician leaves to history.

In the message read by the guitarist Quintino, on behalf of the National Union of Artists and Composers (UNAC), the artist stood out as one of the greatest exponents of the semba of today.

