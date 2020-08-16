Somalia: Army Brigade Rescues 33 Children From Al-Shabaab Camp

15 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Abdulkadir Khalif

Mogadishu — A brigade from the Somali National Army (SNA) has rescued 33 children from an Al-Shabaab camp in the latest blow to the militant group in the recruitment of minors as fighters.

The operation took place Friday at Kurtunwarey district, 200km south of Mogadishu in the Lower Shabelle region.

It involved an elite commandos' brigade locally known as Danab (Lightning), which seized the town with little resistance as the militants reportedly retreated.

The Somali government media circulated photos of the commandos entering the vastly agricultural district, including one of an army officer distributing biscuits to the rescued children.

The media said the children were taken from their families by Al-Shabaab jihadists and kept in a camp that would turn them into child soldiers.

"When the army took over the town, they went to the camp where the children were staying on the outskirts of the town," the government media stated, adding that the forces were searching for arms and explosives the jihadists left behind.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Mozambique Battles For Strategic Port Captured By Insurgents
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Namibia's First Lady Strikes a Cord with Youth on Engaging Power
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.