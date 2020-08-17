Nigeria: Kaisha Evicted From BBNaija2020 Reality TV Show

After a tensed weeks in the Big Brother Naija house, Kaisha becomes the 5th housemate to be evicted from the biggest reality TV game show in Africa , tagged BBNaija Lockdown 2020.

The housemates voted her out after Trikytee, Kaisha, Wathoni and Neo were the housemates with the least votes but were saved this week.

Many have predicted that Abuja boy, Praise would be the one to be evicted, but his continued courage and efforts during some of the games has endeared him to lots of fans.

Earlier, Big Brother issued a final warning to both Kaisha and Nengi after a fierce battle of words erupted between them and neither of them backed down with the curses. Not even the threat of being disqualified could calm both warring parties.

During the interview with Kaisha, she explained that she wasn't surprised she got Voted out of the competition because the housemates don't like her because of their attitude towards her.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu who has been anchoring the show since its inception, announced the name of the evicted housemate(s).

The grand prize which includes a N30m cash prize makes this season's winnings the biggest since its debut back in 2006 and highest prize for a reality TV show on the continent!

The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes: a N30m cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost; a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year's supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it and Colgate toothpaste; a year's supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller and a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.