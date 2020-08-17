Somalia: Ten Killed in Four-Hour Siege On Mogadishu Hotel

At least 10 people are confirmed dead and more than 40 others wounded after Alshabab militants stormed a popular Mogadishu's elite hotel on Sunday evening.

A suicide car bomb exploded at the gate of the hotel and heavy gunfire followed as militants entered on both entrance of the hotel

After the explosion heavy gunfire followed as militants forced themselves inside the hotel.

"Just as we ordered coffee we heard a huge explosion I removed my shirt and jumped into the sea," said Mohamed Moalimu Secretary-General , Federation of Somali Journalists (FESOJ)

Abdirizak Abdi, the director of the regional affairs with the ministry of information is among the people confirmed to have been killed inside the hotel.

According to sources inside the hotel, the Ministers, MPs and high ranking officials from the government are reported to have been locked inside a bulletproof room.

Sources also confirmed the security forces are in control of the first floor as the rescue operation is ongoing.

The owner of Elite hotel Abdullahi Mohamed Nur who was former state minister of finance and current MP was among the rescued.

Al-Qaeda linked group Alshabab have claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement.

The Elite Hotel was opened last year and was the best seven-star in the capital Mogadishu and was regularly frequented by locals and foreigners since it is based in a heavily protected area in the city