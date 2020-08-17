Botswana: President Masisi Assumes Chairmanship

16 August 2020
Botswana Daily News (Gaborone)
By Moshe Galeragwe

Gaborone — President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi today assumes the chairmanship of the SADC organ on politics, defence and security.

Dr Masisi takes the baton from President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe.

Meanwhile, a virtual troika summit held on August 14 deliberated on political, defence and security issues in the region.

Giving closing remarks at the summit, Dr Masisi described the discussions as robust and fruitful adding that concise decisions were made.

Briefing the media afterwards, the President said the first report on the agenda was about Lesotho, deliberated by two invitees, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, SADC facilitator of the Lesotho peace accord and Lesotho prime minister Dr Moeketsi Majoro.

He said the duo produced a comprehensive report detailing progress made.

"The report revealed stability in Lesotho and the efficient work of the reforms process involving the judiciary," said Dr Masisi.

However, the President said a notable issue was the resignation of one of the foreign judges.

The report, he said, showed none of the alleged instability in Lesotho but that the situation was improving.

"The professional manner in which the security organ in Lesotho discharged itself in the face of what may have been an ugly situation over the transition was commended," said Dr Masisi.

Also discussed was a report dealing with simmering tensions between Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) over cross border issues.

He said SADC had successfully mobilised technical personnel to assist the two countries.

"They are well on their way towards resolving the dispute amicably," he said.

On DRC, President Masisi said the organ deliberated on the region's decision to close its liaison office in that country and to maintain Force Intervention Brigade in consultation with the United Nations.

As for Mozambique, he said the organ had requested clarity on an issue involving violence, extremism, terrorism and threat to security including infrastructure and investment.

"We are committed as SADC to help Mozambique in sorting out challenging issues at hand. We are guided by the principles that founded SADC and we are committed to peace and peaceful resolution of conflicts," he said.

He reiterated that peace and security were the foundation for sustainable socio-economic development and prosperity.

In that regard, the President said, the leadership must continue to work together to ensure that the region remained a beacon of hope and a model of regional integration.He thanked the organ's outgoing chair for his exceptional leadership and guidance.

"During your tenure, the region continued to enjoy peace and stability, membership adhered to our cherished values and practices by among others, holding regular national democratic elections in accordance with SADC principles and guidelines governing democratic elections," he said.

Source : BOPA

Read the original article on Botswana Daily News.

Copyright © 2020 Botswana Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

