Nigeria: Weekly Review - Nigeria's New Covid-19 Cases Reduce for Fourth Consecutive Week Despite Increased Testing

For the fourth consecutive week, new coronavirus cases recorded in Nigeria have reduced despite increased testing.

The consecutive reductions in new cases may suggest Africa's most populous country has overcome its worst phase of the virus although officials have continued to advise caution, telling residents to adhere to COVID-19 protocols including social distancing and use of face masks.

Last week (August 9 to 15), Nigeria recorded 2,628 cases, a 12 per cent reduction compared to the 2,989 cases recorded in the previous week (August 2 to 8). The week before that (July 26 to August 1), Nigeria recorded 3,560 new infections. A total of 3,870 new cases were recorded in the week between July 19 and 25.

Last week marked the 32nd week of the pandemic in Nigeria.

While the new cases have reduced for the past few weeks, the number of people tested for the virus has increased for three consecutive weeks.

Data from the public health agency showed that 32,913 people were tested last week, a 6 per cent increase from the 30,716 tested the previous week. About 24,400 people were tested the week before that.

Nigeria has so far collected 347,545 samples since its first case was recorded in February.

Dwindling Recovery, Death Rate

Further analysis showed that the recovery and death rates reduced compared to what was obtained in the previous week.

A total of 3,264 persons recovered from the disease and were discharged last week, which represents a 296 per cent decrease when compared to the 12,957 persons discharged in the previous week.

The data also show that fewer people died from the virus last week (32) compared to the previous week (59).

Nigeria so far

As of the time of reporting, Nigeria has confirmed 48,770 cases. Of this figure, 36,290 have been discharged and 974 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

A breakdown of the confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 16,456 cases, followed by FCT - 4714, Oyo -- 2,952, Edo -- 2,423, Rivers -- 2,005, Kano -- 1,678, Delta -- 1,639 , Kaduna -- 1,766, Ogun -- 1,545, Plateau -- 1,708, Ondo -- 1,381, Enugu -- 997, Ebonyi -- 931 , Kwara -- 906, Katsina -- 746, Borno -- 703, Abia -- 677, Gombe -- 676, Osun -- 737, Bauchi -- 582, Imo -- 506, Benue -- 430, Nasarawa -- 374, Bayelsa -- 352, Jigawa -- 322, Akwa Ibom -- 246, Niger -- 229, Adamawa -- 185, Ekiti -- 204, Sokoto -- 154, Anambra -- 156, Kebbi -- 90, Zamfara -- 77, Taraba -- 78, Cross River-- 73, Yobe -- 67 and Kogi -- 5.

Lagos State remains the epicentre for the disease with the highest number of confirmed cases and deaths in the country.

The other five states with the highest number of confirmed cases are FCT, Oyo, Edo, Rivers and Kaduna states.

Timeline last week

On Sunday, 437 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

As of 11:55 p.m. on August 9, a total of 46,577 cases had been reported, out of which 33,185 had recovered and 945 deaths recorded.

On Monday, 290 new cases of the pandemic were reported in the country.

On Tuesday, 423 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded.

On Wednesday, 453 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country.

On Thursday, 373 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 48,116 as of 11:55 p.m. on August 13.

On Friday, 329 new cases of the pandemic were recorded.

On Saturday, 325 new cases were reported in Nigeria, hence bringing the tally of confirmed cases to 48, 770 as of 11:55 p.m. on August 15.

While 36,290 have been discharged, the infection has killed 974 persons.