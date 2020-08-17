Nigeria: Police Set to Unravel Intrigue Surrounding Murder of Security Aide in Anambra

Detectives investigating the death of Azubuike Ekwegbalu, a security aide to Governor Obiano of Anambra state, have put plans in motion to unravel the intrigue surrounding his death.

According to police sources, the security aide who was discreetly involved in top security surveillance for the government may have incured the anger of his killers after he permeated the circle where they were hatching strategies and plans to unsettle the government.

The deceased, until his death, had long been involved in such discreet missions especially against suspected cultists, kidnappers and other criminals in and around the state, which many say has contributed immensely to the low crime rate in the state.

Already, a suspect has been arrested by the police and from his preliminary confessions, the investigators have started beaming their searchlight on some traditional rulers and their sponsors.

Although the police did not categorically accuse the traditional rulers since they are at the stage of evidence gathering, it was gathered that the last assignment the deceased was handling was investigating the clandestine activities of some traditional rulers and their sponsors, which he was yet to submit before he was killed by yet-to-be known assailants.

According to reports, his assailants had trailed him to his house and gained access through an open window in the kitchen from where they attacked him in the bedroom and dragged the body back to the kitchen before escaping.

That, according to sources, accounted for the observation by the police team that visited his residence after receiving a distress call, that the aide's body revealed wounds while a blood stained kitchen knife was also recovered as exhibit at the scene.

Confirming the arrest of a suspect, Anambra State Police Spokesperson, Mohammed Haruna, said he was helping detectives with useful information to unravel killers of the aide.