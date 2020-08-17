Nigeria: Mikel Snubs Russian Club, Set to Join Stoke City

John Obi Mikel's desire to return to England has forced him to turn down a reported move by Russian club Krylia Sovetov to sign him on a permanent deal as a free agent.

Mikel is believed to be waiting to conclude a possible move to English Championship outfit Stoke City.

According to Championat.com, the former Nigerian defensive midfielder was previously contacted by Krylia Sovetov and offered a salary of $1.2 million per season but he turned down the offer.

Mikel who is a former Chelsea legend has a Russian partner, Olga Diyachenko, and the couple have two twin daughters.

BBC Sports reported at the weekend that The Potters are on the brink of confirming the signing of Mikel on a one-year deal.

In March, the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winner mutually terminated his contract with Trabzonspor and since then, he has been linked with possible moves to teams in Italy, Brazil and England.

Mikel has an illustrious curriculum vitae, winning the Champions League and Europa League, two Premier Leagues, three FA Cups and the League Cup during his ten-and-a-half-year adventure with Chelsea.

The 33-year-old also lists Tianjin Teda, Lyn Oslo and Middlesbrough among his previous clubs.