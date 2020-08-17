Nigeria: Rangers' Team Manager Qualifies As CAF Certified Crowd Safety Officer

Rangers International F.C's youthful Team Manager, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, has qualified as a certified Crowd Management Officer.

Ezeoku successfully concluded a CAF sanctioned 'Crowd Risk Analysis: Fundamentals of Crowd Safety' course put together by Highfield Qualifications, Doncaster, England.

While presenting his certificate to management of the 'Flying Antelopes', recently, Ezeaku described the experience gained during the duration of the course as very worthwhile.

He stressed that "It was a very great experience and I am glad, I had to take the course and came out successfully.

"It has broadened my knowledge in the game and hopefully will come handy in the management of game situations."

Reacting to the development, G.M/CEO of Rangers, Prince Davidson Owumi, congratulated the young administrator for the feat achieved while encouraging him to go further as he has limitless boundaries to explore in the round leather game.

"I have to congratulate you, Amobi Ezeaku for this wonderful achievement. It is no mean feat and I urge you to go further as there are many areas that are available for you to conquer in the game of football. We are very proud of your achievement. Keep it up," stated the former NPL boss.

Barrister Ezeaku who is among 36 young Africans that took part in the highly challenging course that had two other Nigerians which saw the continental football ruling body pick the bills for the course, was appreciative of the support of Dr. Chris Emeruwa, FIFA Security officer and CAF' head of Safety and Security for his encouragements.