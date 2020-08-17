Nigeria: Diddy Feels Blessed Working With Burna Boy

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is in the studio, very excited about it and the fact that he gets to work with Burna boy. The business mogul's last release was his 2015 mixtape MMM (Money Making Mitch).

Taking to Twitter, Diddy wrote about how he has long wanted to have a collaboration with an African artist to 'connect to the motherland' before he got a call from Burna boy.

He tweeted: "Dear Africa, you have been heavy on my mind and my heart ... I've been trying to connect to the motherland for a minute, but I never got a chance to do it properly. When I say properly, I mean in a soulful spiritual way.

"But during this time we've had off, God blessed me to get a call from my brother @BurnaBoy.

The multiple award winner went on to reveal Burna boy will be the first African artist to feature on a song with him. "He's the first African artist I've been blessed to work with and he didn't know this but at the time I was praying to God to bring something to me that would help to bring us all together through music."

Diddy concluded by calling on Africans to uplift and build each other. "I think it's so important we all make it our mission to build a bridge to the motherland. Let's continue to uplift and build with our brothers and sisters. It's what THEY fear the most... Strength in numbers. Love, your brother Diddy. See y'all soon! #BlackUnity #TWICEASTALL."

Burna boy's latest album "Twice As Tall" was has Diddy as the executive producer.

